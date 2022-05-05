South Delhi Municipal Corporation to remove illegal structures at Shaheen Bagh on May 9

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Carrying on with its campaign against encroachments in the city, the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation (South) on Wednesday used bulldozers to remove illegal structures from areas within its jurisdiction.

The civic body launched a 10-day action plan for carrying out similar drives. The drive began from Karni Singh Shooting Range on MB Road in Sangam Vihar area, said officials.

According to officials, the drive will continue till May 13 in different areas including vulnerable pockets such as Shaheen Bagh, where anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests took place in 2019. Rajpal Singh, SDMC chairman, Central Zone said that they have identified roads, which are encroached upon by illegal shops, kiosks and stalls.

"These shops are run by people, who give it out on rent to the poor and make money out of it. Thirtteen such structures were removed today. We have prepared a 10-day action plan in which main roads will be freed of encroachments. Adequate police force has been sought for the same," said Singh.

The areas where the drive will be conducted include Kalindi Kunj main road to Jamia Nagar police station, Srinivaspuri private colony, Shaheen Bagh (G-block) from Jasola canal to Kalindi Kunj Park, and Kalka Devi Marg, Khada Colony and Bodh Dharm Mandir near Gurudwara Road, among others, he said.

Singh added that at Kalindi Kunj and Sriniwas Puri encroachments will be removed on May 5 and 6. The drive will be carried out in Shaheen Bagh on May 9 and on May 10 near Gurudwara Road near New Friends Colony.

On May 11, it will be conducted in Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony.The drive comes after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayors of South and East corporations to remove encroachments by "Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements" in their areas.