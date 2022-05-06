STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi MLAs to get Rs 90,000 per month salary, allowances soon: AAP

The Centre's approval to the Delhi government's proposal came after about seven years, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Published: 06th May 2022 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000 Money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the long-standing difference between Delhi legislators and the Central government over the former’s salaries, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday claimed the salary of Delhi MLAs is among the lowest compared to other states. 

Bhardwaj, who is also an MLA, said till recently the monthly salary of Delhi MLAs was around Rs 12,000 and now it will be raised to Rs 30,000. He said Telangana MLAs earn a salary of Rs 2,50,000 and those in Maharashtra earn Rs 2,32,000. 

Commenting on this difference, he added, “Despite the salary of Delhi MLAs being Rs 12,000, many websites show it as Rs 2.10 lakh which is completely false. After seven years, the Central government suggested hiking the salary of the MLAs of Delhi from 12,000 to 30,000, which will be Rs 90,000 including all the allowances. The salary of MLAs won’t increase immediately; it will increase only after being passed by Delhi Legislative Assembly and then get notified.”

Bharadwaj said when the AAP government was formed in Delhi in 2015, it was the firm belief of the party and its legislators that the wages of the legislators be such that there would be no need for them to look for other means to earn money and that they can spend all of their energies in working for the people of the city. “It is obvious that due to low salary legislators are also forced to run private business of their own, hence they will not be able to work for the people with complete dedication,” he said.

