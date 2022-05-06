STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police team takes custody of BJP leader Bagga in Kurukshetra; registers kidnapping case

The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra's Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they had information that Bagga was 'forcibly' picked up from his residence.

Published: 06th May 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Yuva Morcha activists stage a protest over arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took the custody of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Kurukshetra from the Punjab cops, who had arrested him from his home in the national capital on Friday.

The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra's Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they had information that Bagga was "forcibly" picked up from his residence.

A Delhi Police team reached Kurukshetra, took Bagga's custody and left for the national capital, a Kurukshetra police official said over the phone.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police lodged a case of kidnapping after the leader's arrest.

On the other hand, the Punjab government moved the High Court here against the "detention" of its team in Kurukshetra and subsequent developments that followed.

Last month, the Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

They claimed the local police were not informed before Bagga was arrested from his residence in the national capital.

The Punjab Police said it has arrested Bagga, who is also national secretary of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, from his Delhi residence in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month.

Bagga's father complained that some people came to the house around 8 am and took away his son, a senior police officer said, adding the case has been registered at Janakpuri police station.

The Punjab cops did not inform the local police in Delhi before arresting Bagga, a Delhi Police official said.

Bagga's father Preetpal Singh alleged that Punjab Police personnel punched him in the face and did not even allow his son to wear a turban while they were arresting him.

Singh, who said a group of 10-15 Punjab Police personnel broke into their Janakpuri home, was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta when he went to file an FIR.

Delhi BJP workers staged a protest outside the Janakpuri police station and raised slogans against the Punjab Police slogans.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the chief minister's residence in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Delhi Police Punjab Police BJP AAP
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp