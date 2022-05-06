STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Factory owner, two others held for raping minor girl in Delhi's Narela

A 15-year-old labourer was allegedly raped by three men, including her employer, in north Delhi's Narela area, police said.

Published: 06th May 2022 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old labourer was allegedly raped by three men, including her employer, in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Friday.

All three accused have been arrested, they said.

The accused have been identified as Narander (40), a resident of Tikri camp, Mohit (22), and Parvinder (30), both residents of Narela, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, they said.

On Friday around 8 am, they received information at Narela Industrial Area Police Station about rape of a minor girl at some factory at DSIIDC Narela, police said.

The victim was allegedly made to drink cola laced with some intoxicated material and taken to a room at the top floor where the accused took turns to rape her, a senior police officer said.

The accused then dropped her in a street outside her house on a bike, police said.

Police rushed to spot, found the girl, and took her to a hospital for medical treatment.

When they made some enquiry, they found that she was raped by three men, including her employer, the officer said.

Police arrested the three accused from their hideouts in DSIIDC Narela within three hours, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said.

All three confessed to their crime during interrogation.

The main accused was identified as Narander, police said.

Narander runs his own small unit where sole of shoes and slippers are made, with six employees, including his two associates and the victim, police said.

The girl was discharged from hospital after necessary treatment and now she is stable, police said.

