SCERT backbone of Delhi education model, helped us to achieve goals: Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hailed the contribution of State Council of Educational Research and Training towards school education, saying the administration banks on the SCERT for any change in the sector.

“The role of the SCERT or the Research and Training wing in education is very important. Improvement of quality of education depends on this. If today, the education system of Finland is on the top, it is because of its excellent research and training in the field of education,” Sisodia said on the 35th Foundation Day of SCERT-Delhi on Thursday.

“All our successful experiments for the Delhi Education model start from SCERT. Today, when we wish to do anything new in the country, we start it with education and if we do anything new in education, we start with SCERT,” he said, adding that the Delhi education model has gone through massive changes in seven years.

Improvement of government schools is among the top priorities of the AAP government, which routinely highlight its track record in Delhi as well as in other states. It was, in fact, one of the poll planks of the party in Punjab.

‘‘We made new schools, introduced new curricula like happiness, entrepreneurship and Deshbhakti. Teachers went abroad for training. Our results improved. All this was made possible because of strong research and training support that the SCERT provided us,” Sisodia asserted. An autonomous body, the Council provided academic resource support to the DoE and the education departments of MCD , NDMC and Cantonment Board.