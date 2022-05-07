AAP-BJP war of words over Bagga’s arrest by Punjab cops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed an intense war of words between Aam Aadmi Party and BJP over the arrest of Tajinder Bagga. Calling Bagga a “hate-monger”, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed that the police forces of Delhi and Haryana acted “illegally” to prevent the arrest of Bagga and this exposed the BJP’s “real face”.

“BJP can go to any length to protect its goons, rioters and thugs. BJP left no stone unturned to protect bona fide goons. Punjab Police have registered a case against Tajinder Bagga for inciting communal riots. They summoned him five times following due procedure, but he refused to join the investigation. When Punjab Police informed Delhi Police about their action, the former were illegally detained. BJP is putting all its might to protect this goon,” said Atishi.

Meanwhile, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the saffron party used state machinery to fulfil their evil goals. “It is now a day to day thing for opposition leaders to get NIA, ED & Income Tax summons and raids,” he said.

BJP protest at AAP office

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders, including Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, staged a demonstration outside the AAP headquarters at Rouse Avenue after Punjab Police arrested Bagga.

Gupta said Friday’s incident reminded him of Mahabharata. “It was Duryodhan whose conspiracy ultimately resulted in the epic war and now Kejriwal has become a dwarf Duryodhan. His dictatorial attitude and misuse of power has caused immense harm to democracy,” he alleged.

He further hailed Delhi Police for “unmasking” their Punjab counterpart, who allegedly “manhandled” Bagga’s 67-year-old father.“Whether it is giving shelter to Rohingiyas and Bangladeshis in city or patronising Khalistanis and extremists in Punjab, AAP will continue to do this and so our workers are being arrested,” said Gupta. Bidhuri said this would be the end of AAP supremo Kejriwal’s political career.