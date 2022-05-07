Delhi government set to open new medical college in Dwarka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is set to open a medical college at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Hospital, situated in Dwarka Sector-9. The government is also planning to construct a 600 bedded mother and child care hospital in the vacant land of the hospital.

According to the officials, the construction of this medical college will be completed by 2025 and in the initial phase, only MBBS courses will be offered. However, courses for other higer medical degrees will start at a later date.

Health minister Satyendra Jain said that along with improving healthcare facilities, the hospital will also provide employment opportunities for the youth. “There has been a major overhaul in Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure over the last seven years. Not only is the infrastructure developing in the medical field, but new doctors are also being trained,” said the minister.

He added that the establishment of the hospital will enable Delhi to create a new army of doctors and would also give a chance to the students to pursue medicine who earlier could not take admission due to failure to pay exorbitant fees in private medical colleges.

“Health facilities and medical education are constantly being promoted by the government. Special attention will be given to research along with studies. The college emerges as a powerhouse of research and innovation,” he said.

Dr BL Chaudhary, Director of Indira Gandhi Hospital said that the students would not have to go abroad for medical studies. “The introduction of various courses in medical and health sciences is being considered and the plan is to complete the construction by 2025. Students will have to sit for NEET for admissions,” he added.