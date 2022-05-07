STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-JNUSU president barred from entering JNU campus

Sucheta De alleged that the JNU administration declared her out of bounds for exposing the violation of sanitation and mess workers’ rights.

Published: 07th May 2022 10:45 AM

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Sucheta De was declared “out of bounds” of the university campus by the administration for ‘undesirable activities’.

De, now a trade union organiser, and leader of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) on Friday alleged that the JNU administration declared her out of bounds for exposing the violation of sanitation and mess workers’ rights who have been denied duty for demanding pending salaries.

In an office order, Chief Proctor Rajnish Kumar Mishra, wrote, “In view of the undesirable activities of the Ms Sucheta De, an ex-student of the School of Social Sciences of the University, in the exercise of her powers, has ordered that the entire JNU campus is declared out of bounds with immediate effect.”

“Anyone giving shelter to Ms Sucheta De in any premises will invite strict disciplinary action against him/her,” read the office order. “The workers in the university have demanded to withdraw the ‘out of bounds’ order. We will also fight this politically and legally too,” he said.

