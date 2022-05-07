Hussain, no mute spectator in riot case: Delhi Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Framing charges against the former Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain in the Northeast Delhi riots case, a Delhi court on Friday said that Hussain was not a mute spectator but was taking an active part in the riots which took place in February 2020 and instigated the members of the unlawful assembly to “teach lessons to the persons belonging to other community.”

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat made the observation while framing charges against Hussain and 5 others. The court said that prima facie there was an agreement between all of them to vandalize the properties belonging to the Hindu community in a building belonging to Husain.

“Tahir Hussain was seen throwing stones and petrol bombs. It is, thus, evident that the accused was not only a mere conspirator but an active rioter also. He was not a mute spectator but was taking an active part in the riots and instigating the other members of the unlawful assembly to teach lessons to the persons belonging to other community,” the court said.

Apart from Hussain, charges have also been framed against five others namely Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib Alam. Charges were framed under IPC sections 120B, 147, 148, 427, 435, 436, 395 and 149 and additional charges under sections 109 and 114 IPC were framed against Hussain.

The police submitted that the accused hatched a conspiracy with the object of which was to commit riots in Khajuri Khas area thereby targeting the people belonging to Hindu community as well as their properties and in pursuance to the object of the conspiracy. It was alleged that they formed an unlawful assembly which was led by the accused Tahir Hussain. He vandalized and set ablaze a godown owned by the complainant Karan.