STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Plea in SC by CPM, Delhi unit, against demolition of buildings in South Delhi

The plea says that the demolition of buildings has caused severe trauma and loss to the people as most belonged to the economically poor section of the society.

Published: 07th May 2022 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

A bulldozer in action in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. (Photo for Representational Purpose| parveen negi)

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) represented by its Secretary has approached the Supreme Court challenging the alleged 'illegal' demolition drive being undertaken in different areas of South Delhi.

The plea alleges that South Delhi Municipal Corporation has carried out a highly illegal and inhumane action to demolish buildings of the people of South Delhi area which is in total violation of principles of natural justice, statutes and the constitution under the guise of encroachment removal programme.

It says that no proper show cause notice and breathing time was given to people residing / working in different areas of South Delhi and the respondents (SDMC and other concerned authorities) proposed to start demolition of buildings denying their precious constitutional rights and right to life.

“The authorities have not issued statutory notice to owners / occupants of the buildings to show cause why the buildings should not be demolished. No notice is issued to them as to how encroachment is made by the occupants/owners of the buildings. The entire action is absolutely and manifestly arbitrary and in violation of Article 14, 19 and 21,” the petition reads.

The plea filed by advocate Biju P Raman alleges that the authorities demolished buildings with bulldozers in Sangham Vihar area on May 4. 

“... the authorities did not undertake the demolition drive in Kalindi Kunj as per schedule as there was no sufficient police force. Now it is reliably understood that they would be demolishing the buildings in Shaheenbagh and other areas on May 9 to 13, 2022,” it further added.

The plea says that the demolition of buildings has caused severe trauma and loss to the people as most belonged to the economically poor section of the society.

"It is most respectfully submitted that the political executive of Respondent Municipal Corporation is maliciously indulging in a political game plan. The entire action of the Respondent is absolutely and manifestly arbitrary and without following any due process of law, " the petition alleges.

The petitioner has urged the Supreme Court to quash and set aside notification of SDMC relating to the encroachment removal actions program, and direct it to not proceed with any action pursuant to and in furtherance of that notification relating to the encroachment removal actions program.

The petition has also sought to grant adequate compensation to the victims of the illegal demolition undertaken by the civic bodies.

One similar petition has also been moved by Delhi Pradesh Rehri Patri Khomcha Hawkers Union against the demolition drive in South Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Supreme Court South Delhi Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp