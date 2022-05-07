Study claims over 92 per cent Covid patients benefit from yoga

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The latest impact study conducted by Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) showed that 92.3% patients who attended the government’s yoga classes claimed a quick improvement from Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, 88.9% patients said that they did not face difficulties in breathing after taking yoga classes.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The findings showed that people have made yoga a part of their everyday life wholeheartedly. During Covid-19, patients needed a healing touch to recover physically as well as psychologically. Most of the patients felt lonely during isolation and the yoga instructors became their companions at these difficult times.”

Sisodia added that providing customised yoga classes to the patients was a part of the government’s initiative “Dilli Ki Yogshala” and more than 4600 patients received the benefit from the programme. Notably, apart from this, currently, over 16,000 people are attending 465 camps under the programme.

Vice-Chancellor, DPSRU, Ramesh K Goyal said that patients get relief from Covid-19 symptoms such as cough, cold within 5-7 days of attending the classes.