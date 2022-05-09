STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Sahitya Akademi Award winner booked for rape of UPSC aspirant

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on April 6 this year under IPC sections dealing with rape and causing hurt against the man in north Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Published: 09th May 2022 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police booked a Sahitya Akademi Award winner after a 32-year-old woman accused him of raping her, officials said on Sunday.

The woman, a UPSC aspirant, stated in her complaint that she met the accused in 2013 and subsequently developed friendship.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on April 6 this year under IPC sections dealing with rape and causing hurt against the man in north Delhi, a senior police officer said.

He added that the matter was being investigated and no arrest made yet.

In her complaint, she referred to an incident when he allegedly hurled abuses and beat her up following her eye surgery.

"I started crying. He then forced himself upon me. I cried but he raped me and left. The next day, he came and started apologising. He also promised to marry me," the FIR stated.

The accused also allegedly contacted senior police officers in Madhya Pradesh who, in turn, threatened her, she claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Sahitya Akademi Award Rape
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp