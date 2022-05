Rise in crime as Delhi Police busy protecting BJP goons, says AAP; cops dismiss charge

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday targeted the Delhi Police alleging that it has failed to check the rise in crime in the national capital as it is busy protecting "BJP goons" and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who is accused in a case in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi listed a number of crime cases registered in the national capital recently and accused the Delhi Police of failing to check the crime in the city.

She alleged that the city police force was busy protecting "BJP goons" and BJP leader Bagga.

The Delhi Police, however, rejected the charge and said the entire nation recognises it as a professional force.

"Delhi Police is the best performing state in Crime & Criminal Tracking Network System implementation. Delhi Police was adjudged the best police in National Digital Evidence Contest, 2021," it said in a statement.

AAP leader Atishi said the law and ordered situation in the national capital has worsened to the extent that miscreants opened fire at people sitting in a car in the middle of a crowded market in Subhash Nagar and easily fled from the spot.

The incident took place on Saturday at Kamala Market.

"This is the law and order situation in Delhi. Nobody is scared of Delhi Police because they know they are busy in saving BJP goons," the Kalkaji MLA charged.

"Delhi Police took swift action when it had to save Bagga illegally. The entire Delhi Police force came out on streets and reached Kurukshetra in Haryana like James Bond to save the BJP goon," she alleged.

On the Kamala market incident, the Delhi Police said it has arrested one of the accused, identified as Raju alias Gogga, within 24 hours through professional and technical investigation.

Two other co-accused have also been identified and intensive efforts are being made to nab them, it said.

There has been a 19 per cent decline in the use of firearms in the national capital, it said.

"If we compare with pre-Covid times, there has been a massive 219 per cent increase in preventive arrests of criminal elements.

These arrests of criminal elements have resulted in a sharp reduction in instances of street crimes, thus making the city safer for the citizens," the Delhi Police added.

Delhi BJP leader Bagga was arrested by a Punjab Police team from his residence in Janakpuri in the national capital on Friday but the Delhi Police brought him back from Haryana after a daylong high-voltage drama that drew police forces of three states and kicked up a political slugfest between the BJP and the AAP.

Atishi alleged that Delhi has the highest number of reported crimes out of the all metropolitan cities in the country.

"Delhi ranks number one out of 19 cities, accounting for a staggering 40 per cent of total rape cases and 25 per cent of total murder cases that are reported," she said.

The Delhi Police said while there has been a 12 per cent decline in murders reported in the city, over the last two years charge sheets have been filed against 96 per cent of the accused after thorough investigation, thus ensuring prompt trial and maximum convictions.

"In rape cases, only 1.5% accused are unknown/strangers. Rest are either family, friends, relatives, neighbours, etc.," it said.

The proportion of unknown accused or strangers has "steadily declined" over the years -- from 3.6 per cent in 2016 to 1.5 per cent in 2021, it said.

"This is a direct result of preventive and protective policing efforts of Delhi Police, including community policing, action against dark stretches in coordination with municipal bodies, etc.," the Delhi Police added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Police must tender an apology for insulting the Sikh community, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said after meeting Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga's father here on Sunday.

Gupta said the Punjab police personnel thrashed Bagga's father and did not allow Tajinder to wear his turban which is an insult to the Sikh community.

In dramatic developments, Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home here on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

A non-bailable arrest warrant was also issued against the BJP leader by a Mohali court the next day.

However, in a late-night relief, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the fresh arrest warrant against the Delhi BJP leader.

Gupta met Singh at their Janakpuri residence here and also assured of all possible help.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is using Punjab Police as a weapon to target those who stand against him or question him. Punjab Police came to arrest Bagga without seeking permission from the Delhi Police. They beat up his father and did not allow Tajinder to wear his turban."

"This is an insult to the Sikh community and Kejriwal and Punjab Police should apologise for this behaviour," he said in a statement.

Singh on Sunday claimed Kejriwal is scared of his son and is using the Punjab Police to intimidate the family.

He said the last few days have been very tough for them but they are "prepared to fight for the truth".