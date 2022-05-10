AAP appoints Pathak as by-election in-charge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak was unanimously appointed as the party’s election in-charge of Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll on Monday. AAP district president Yuvraj Bharadwaj was selected as the coordination in-charge, the party said. AAP state convenor Gopal Rai made the announcement at a party workers’ conference wherein the party launched its election preparations in full force.

Bypoll was necessitated as Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha was elevated to the Rajya Sabha. Chadha was present at the conference. Addressing the workers, Rai said the Aam Aadmi Party was fully prepared for the Rajinder Nagar assembly by-elections.

“On behalf of the party, the workers have been instructed to strengthen the preparations from the ward to the booth level. Ward in-charges have been asked to meet the public in their area and connect more people with the party,” the environment minister said. ‘‘The Aam Aadmi Party is approaching the bypolls in the same way as assembly elections wherein it had won with a bumper mandate.’’ In 2021, the AAP had won four out of five seats that went to the polls.