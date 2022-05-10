Day after ruckus at Shaheen Bagh, now bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday carried out anti-encroachment drive on Gurudwara Road in New Friends Colony as civic officials reached the spot with bulldozers and removed illegal temporary structures, the authority said.

This comes a day after the civic body had to return without executing the action in Shaheen Bagh on Monday following protests by locals and political leaders.

SDMC's Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh said the anti-encroachment drive has begun in areas around New Friends Colony.

"Our enforcement teams along with adequate police force and equipment such as bulldozers and trucks have started removing illegally set up kiosks, temporary structures, shanties or shops from near Baudha Dharma Temple, Gurudwara Road and nearby areas in New Friends Colony. Our drive against encroachment will continue," Singh told PTI.

New Friends Colony falls under the Central Zone of the SDMC.

SDMC's drive in Shaheen Bagh had witnessed people protesting in large numbers against the action and a complaint was also registered against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for "obstructing" the drive.

The Supreme Court had also refused to entertain a plea filed by the CPI(M) against the demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh, saying it cannot interfere in the matter at the instance of a political party.