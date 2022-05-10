Drive being taken out to disturb law and order, says AAP MLA Amanatullah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “The demolition drive was intended to deliberately disturb law and order, said AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan who joined the protest against the anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh on Monday. Hundreds of residents were at the spot in an attempt to stop the drive, which they claimed was being carried out to target a specific community. Amanatullah, protesting against the drive said, “The road belongs to PWD and I myself got the illegal construction removed. If there is any encroachment, I will remove it myself. There is no need to vitiate the environment here.”

He said, “People have already removed encroachments on my request. ‘Wazu khana’ and toilets outside a mosque here were removed in the presence of police, earlier. When there are no encroachments, why have they come here? Just to do politics?”

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation filed a complaint against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for protesting against the anti-encroachment drive. Amanatullah however tweeted, “I thank the people of Okhla assembly constituency for supporting me and removing the goods from outside the shops a few days back. MCD did not encroach anywhere in Shaheen Bagh and had to return empty-handed, BJP is only using MCD to spoil the atmosphere.”

The bulldozers had rolled into Shaheen Bagh on Monday morning which was the epicentre of the protest against the Centre’s controversial new law - the Citizenship Amendment Act, as authorities continue to crack down on illegal encroachments in the national capital.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Amanatullah Khan and his associates for allegedly stopping MCD-led anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh on Monday and using “force” against officials. Police said the FIR was lodged based on the complaint from South MCD.

After conducting anti-encroachment drives at Jahangirpuri, Tughlaqabad and other areas in Southeast Delhi, the SDMC had planned to demolish encroachments at Shaheen Bagh on Monday morning. However, the drive was stopped after locals and shopkeepers started protesting in front of the bulldozer and raised slogans.