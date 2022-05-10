STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jahangirpuri SHO transferred; new one appointed with ‘immediate effect’

A case was registered in the matter which was then transferred to the Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police.

Published: 10th May 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Station House Officer of  Jahangiripuri Poice Station has been transferred weeks after a communal clash broke out in the area following a religious procession on Hanuman Jayanti, officials said on Monday. A senior police officer termed it as part of a routine order.  

The outgoing SHO had already submitted an application three months ago stating he did not wish to continue as the Station House Officer anymore and had sought a transfer, the officer said. According to an official order, Inspector Arun Kumar was transferred from R P Bhawan and posted as SHO Jahangirpuri Police Station (Northwest district) with immediate effect.

“He should be relieved at once with the direction to join his new assignment and report compliance to this Headquarters,’ the order dated May 6 said. “It is routine order issued from the office of the Commissioner of Police,” a senior police officer said when asked about the transfer.   

Hindu and Muslim groups clashed during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured. A case was registered in the matter which was then transferred to the Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police. So far, the Delhi Police has nabbed 36 people, including three juveniles in the case. 

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has observed that there was ‘utter failure’ on the part of the Delhi Police in stopping the unauthorised Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri last month that triggered communal clashes in the locality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Jahangiripuri Communal clash Station House Officer
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp