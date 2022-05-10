STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Job-oriented courses for meeting industry needs

DPSRU will tie-up with Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Dakshinpuri and some other Delhi hospitals to provide hands-on experience to students.

Published: 10th May 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) launched two courses on Monday for providing super-specialisation skills to medical science students in the health sector. The new job oriented courses — B.Sc. Biomedical Science and B. Sc. Nursing — will offer super-specialisations in the third and fourth years of the course in fields such as diagnostics and radiology techniques. 

DPSRU will tie-up with Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Dakshinpuri and some other Delhi hospitals to provide hands-on experience to students. The courses will be a choice-based credit system with the provision of multiple exits as per the provisions of NEP, 2020.

“There has been an increase in demand for health care manpower, specialised patient support services and management in post-Covid situations. These courses will provide specialised skills to medical science students and will increase their job prospects for them,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.The pandemic exposed both strengths and weaknesses of the healthcare sector, he said.“Courses like these will help students gain comprehensive skills and cater to the needs of the industry,’’ he asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University DPSRU Medical science Ambedkar Nagar Hospital
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp