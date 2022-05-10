Job-oriented courses for meeting industry needs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) launched two courses on Monday for providing super-specialisation skills to medical science students in the health sector. The new job oriented courses — B.Sc. Biomedical Science and B. Sc. Nursing — will offer super-specialisations in the third and fourth years of the course in fields such as diagnostics and radiology techniques.

DPSRU will tie-up with Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Dakshinpuri and some other Delhi hospitals to provide hands-on experience to students. The courses will be a choice-based credit system with the provision of multiple exits as per the provisions of NEP, 2020.

“There has been an increase in demand for health care manpower, specialised patient support services and management in post-Covid situations. These courses will provide specialised skills to medical science students and will increase their job prospects for them,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.The pandemic exposed both strengths and weaknesses of the healthcare sector, he said.“Courses like these will help students gain comprehensive skills and cater to the needs of the industry,’’ he asserted.