Private University under lens for ‘objectionable’ question

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday sought a report from the Noida-based Sharda University about an “objectionable” question asked in an exam on similarities between Hindutva and Fascism. It has also asked the private university, which has also formed a three-member committee to probe the matter, to explain in the detailed action-taken report the steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

The matter came to the limelight after the question paper went viral on social media platforms. In a communication, the UGC said that it was noticed that the students objected to the question and also filed a complaint with the university. “Needless to say that asking students such a question is against the spirit and ethos of our country, which is known for inclusivity and homogeneity and such questions have not been asked,” it said.

The Political Science (Honours) question in the BA first-year paper asked the students about “Hindutva-Fascism”. “Do you find any similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right-wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with arguments?” reads the question carrying seven marks.

The university said the committee will look into the possibility of bias in the questions. It has also issued a show-cause notice to the faculty member who had set the question paper. “The university regrets that such an incident has taken place that may have the potential for fomenting social discord,” it said in a statement.