STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana to meet PM Modi, Shah for ‘justice’

Navneet claims she and her husband were ill-treated in jail by Maharashtra officials 

Published: 10th May 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Amravati MP Navneet Rana with her husband MLA Ravi Rana at her official residence in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

Amravati MP Navneet Rana with her husband MLA Ravi Rana at her official residence in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Monday said they will approach the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief them of the ill-treatment faced by them at a jail in Maharashtra.“We are going to meet all the leaders who respect women. I am going to meet the prime minister, the (Union) home minister and the Lok Sabha Speaker and tell them how we were ill-treated from a lockup to jail. I am going to complain about it,” said Navneet, who was flanked by her husband. 

The couple met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in Delhi. “The Lok Sabha Speaker is the custodian of MPs, so I appeal to him for justice and action taken against those who are plotted against us. I explained to him in full the entire sequence of my arrest,” Navneet said after the meeting. ‘‘The Lok Sabha’s privilege committee will take up my complaints on May 23 and I will also give a written statement to the committee.’’Last month, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had through the Ministry of Home Affairs asked for a “factual note” from the Maharashtra government on the MP’s arrest. 

The Ranas were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai Police after they announced that they would recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s residence. This was the couple’s first visit to the national capital after their release from jail on May 5.But there were more trouble in store for the Ranas.On Monday, a Mumbai special court issued notice to the couple seeking their response on why a non-bailable warrant should not be issued against them. The special court issued the notice on charges of alleged violation of the bail conditions by the Ranas.  They were forbidden from speaking about their case with the media.In an application, the Mumbai Police had informed the court that Ranas had violated the bail condition by speaking to the media. Their bail should be cancelled as a result of this violation, it contended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navneet Rana Ravi Rana MLA Narendra Modi Amit Shah
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp