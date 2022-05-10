Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana to meet PM Modi, Shah for ‘justice’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Monday said they will approach the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief them of the ill-treatment faced by them at a jail in Maharashtra.“We are going to meet all the leaders who respect women. I am going to meet the prime minister, the (Union) home minister and the Lok Sabha Speaker and tell them how we were ill-treated from a lockup to jail. I am going to complain about it,” said Navneet, who was flanked by her husband.

The couple met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in Delhi. “The Lok Sabha Speaker is the custodian of MPs, so I appeal to him for justice and action taken against those who are plotted against us. I explained to him in full the entire sequence of my arrest,” Navneet said after the meeting. ‘‘The Lok Sabha’s privilege committee will take up my complaints on May 23 and I will also give a written statement to the committee.’’Last month, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had through the Ministry of Home Affairs asked for a “factual note” from the Maharashtra government on the MP’s arrest.

The Ranas were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai Police after they announced that they would recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s residence. This was the couple’s first visit to the national capital after their release from jail on May 5.But there were more trouble in store for the Ranas.On Monday, a Mumbai special court issued notice to the couple seeking their response on why a non-bailable warrant should not be issued against them. The special court issued the notice on charges of alleged violation of the bail conditions by the Ranas. They were forbidden from speaking about their case with the media.In an application, the Mumbai Police had informed the court that Ranas had violated the bail condition by speaking to the media. Their bail should be cancelled as a result of this violation, it contended.