STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Right-wing group recites Hanuman Chalisa outside Qutub Minar; 30 detained

International working president of the United Hindu Front, Bhagwan Goyal, claimed that the Qutub Minar is the 'Vishnu Stambha', which was built by the "great king Vikramaditya".

Published: 10th May 2022 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Qutub Minar

Qutub Minar (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of a right-wing group on Tuesday recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar complex and staged a protest demanding that the iconic monument here be renamed 'Vishnu Stambha'.

At least 30 demonstrators have been detained and taken to a police station, from where they will be released later, a senior official said.

"They were detained because they cannot protest in the middle of the road causing traffic snarls, thereby creating inconvenience for commuters," the police official said.

International working president of the United Hindu Front, Bhagwan Goyal, claimed that the Qutub Minar is the 'Vishnu Stambha', which was built by the "great king Vikramaditya".

"But later, Qutubuddin Aibak claimed credit for it. There were 27 temples in the complex and those were destroyed by Aibak. Proof of all this is available as people can find idols of Hindu gods kept in the Qutub Minar complex. Our demand is that Qutub Minar should be called Vishnu Stambha," he told PTI.

The protestors chanted 'Jai Shri Ram', recited the Hanuman Chalisa and displayed placards reading "Qutub Minar should be called Vishnu Stambha", after the Hindu God Vishnu.

Goyal claimed that idols are kept at different spots in the complex and demanded that they should be kept in one place and "we should be given the right to worship there".

"We have given a memorandum of our demands to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy," he said.

He said that Tuesday's Hanuman Chalisa recitation and protest programme was to highlight the demand of several Hindu groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qutub Minar Vishnu Stambha Qutubuddin Aibak Bhagwan Goyal
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp