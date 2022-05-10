SC rejetcts CPI-M’s plea against drive for demolition 

Prathma Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after CPI(M) filed a plea against the proposed demolition in Shaheen Bagh in Supreme Court, the court on Monday declined to interfere with it. The Supreme Court refused to consider the petition by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) against the alleged demolition drive being undertaken in different areas of south Delhi including Shaheen Bagh by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The top court asked CPI (M) and other petitioners to move the Delhi high court in the matter. The court cautioned that the political party is not a platform for political issues.“Please go to the High Court. This is not the platform. We can understand some affected parties coming before us. Not at the behest of political parties. We have to balance interests. We cannot deal with the removal of encroachments in accordance with the law.” Justice L Nageswara Rao said.

During the course of the hearing, senior advocate P V Surendranath appearing for the party said that the petition was filed in the public interest and not the political party.The top court said they entertained the Jahangirpuri demolition case since structures were brought down. “We dont know what is being demolished,” the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the facts are being misrepresented in the court.“This is a removal of things like tables and chairs which is being done by shop owners themselves. From where are they getting information that buildings are being brought down? This is a process which has been going on for long and a routine exercise against encroachments,” he said.