Shahdara drain revival takes off

The Delhi government has been working on the rejuvenation project for four years and the Shahdara drain was one of them.

Government plans to build a 4-k-long walking-cycling track and a water recharge zone over the drain. (Photo | Express)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government’s project for rejuvenating the Shahdara link drain and converting it into a biodiversity zone has taken off and is likely to be completed by the year-end, said Delhi Jal Board officials. The Shahdara link drain, which otherwise was contributing to the pollution in the Yamuna by discharging solid waste, sludge and wastewater into the river will now disappear soon with the government’s plan to build a walking-cycling track and water recharge zone over the drain.

Delhi’s residents will not only have access to morning or evening walks but the cyclists will also get to pedal over a 4-km long stretch. In view of the government’s project towards rejuvenation and beautification of major drains flowing into the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board had floated tenders to transform the Shahdara link drain – opposite to Akshardham into a biodiversity zone. The tenders were floated in January.

The purpose of transforming the Shahdara Link Drain into a biodiversity zone is to utilise the drain water, recharge of groundwater table, cleaning of Yamuna and augmentation of water supply.The Delhi government has been working on the rejuvenation project for four years and the Shahdara drain was one of them. This stretch begins from the Metro rail line at Akshardham and ends at Crown Plaza mall.

Advisor to water minister Ankit Srivastava said, “We have tested this drain and it has excellent recharge potential. No matter how much water is added to it, it will keep on flowing. We have a sewage treatment plant at Chilla, which will be upgraded to help in the project. We will also get water from the Kondli STP. The natural groundwater movement will be towards the Mayur Vihar since east Delhi has been made on the Sandbelt. The amount of water that will be recharged here will flow in the tube wells.”

‘Drains to be clean water channels’ 
In September 2021, Water Minister Satyendar Jain had stated, “Drains will be cleaned, beautified and will carry only clean water. All major drains like Najafgarh, Supplementary and Shahdara drain will be converted to clean water channels again.”

