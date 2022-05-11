Bulldozers reach New Friends colony in Delhi

Vatsala Shrangi By

NEW DELHI: A day after the Shaheen Bagh stir, the Municipal Corporation (South) continued with its anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, this time in the upscale south Delhi neighbourhoods of New Friends Colony and Vasant Kunj.

Bulldozers mowed down several structures, to free the road from traffic snarls, which they claimed were on account of encroachments. The North civic body also carried out a drive-in Mangolpuri. According to the civic officials, the roads, pavements and footpaths were encroached upon leading to traffic snarls. The carriageway of the 2km-long road in New Friends Colony stretching up to Ashoka Park was reduced to just one and a half lanes on account of encroachments such as grills, pots, barricades etc.

South civic body (central zone) chairman Rajpal Singh said that Tuesday’s drive was a “mirror” which showed that they don’t target any particular religious community. Nobody opposed the drive. “The civic agency is committed to remove illegal encroachments in its area. The drive to Shaheen Bagh was given a communal colour and the department didn’t do the markings of encroached spots beforehand, so it could not be carried out,” said Singh.

However, some residents argued with the civic officials over the bulldozer removing the net laid over shrubs grown outside their bungalows. He added that the civic body is preparing a roadmap for the next set of drives, which will focus on areas which are heavily encroached upon and face traffic snarls. “A large number of Rohingya-Bangladeshis have illegally settled in these colonies and have encroached upon roads, which will be freed soon,” said Singh.

The drive was part of a 10-day action plan, which will go on till May 13. The plan comes after Gupta wrote to the South and East civic bodies’ mayors seeking removal of encroachments by “Rohingiyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements”.

The drive was carried out amid heavy paramilitary personnel deployment. “Temporary structures and illegal hoardings were removed while vehicles lying unattended along roadsides and pavements were impounded,” said a senior civic official. In South Zone’s Vasant Kunj area, anti-encroachment drives were conducted in D-1 and D-2 markets, Church road, Masoodpur road and adjoining areas, said officials.

