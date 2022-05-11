STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court asks cops to respond to Khalid Saifi’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to city police seeking response on a plea by Khalid Saifi, founder of the organisation ‘United Against Hate’. 

Published: 11th May 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to city police seeking response on a plea by Khalid Saifi, founder of the organisation ‘United Against Hate’.  Saifi was arrested in a case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the Delhi riots in February 2020.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to the police on the petition challenging the trial court’s April 8 order by which Saifi’s bail plea was dismissed. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad accepted the notice on behalf of the Delhi government.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on July 11. According to Saifi’s counsel and senior advocate Rebecca John, he was in custody for over 800 days and his case was different from the other co-accused. The trial court dismissed the bail plea, saying the allegations against Saifi were ‘prima facie’ true.
The activist was charged under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with the sections of the Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

Saifi is accused of being the “mastermind” of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. It was also argued that the accused is a businessman by profession and runs a travel agency. He is also a social activist. There is no evidence on record to suggest that the accused gave any provocative speech so as to instigate anyone to commit any act of violence. The Senior Advocate argued that the reliance of the prosecution on a WhatsApp group called DPSG would show the peripheral 
participation of the accused in the said group. 

Charges against the activist
The activist was charged under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with the sections of the Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the IPC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khalid Saifi Delhi High Court United against Hate
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp