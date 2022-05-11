STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Panel pulls up MCDs over school safety

The Commission took the step after two girls were reportedly sexually assaulted in a corporation-run school in east Delhi municipal corporation. 

Published: 11th May 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Seeking information on measures undertaken by schools for the safety and security of students, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued summons to three Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioners. 

The Commission took the step after two girls were reportedly sexually assaulted in a corporation-run school in east Delhi municipal corporation.  The DCW took a strong note of the absence of security guards and lack of CCTV cameras in the schools during the daytime. 

It has sought details of school staff such as principal, teachers and attendants, list of vacancies and steps taken to fill them, the statement said, adding that the DCW has also sought status of police verification of all school staff.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, “A school is a second home for a child. Children should feel most safe in their schools, which are supposed to provide holistic learning. However, the recently reported incident of sexual assault with girls in an MCD school has raised serious questions over the safety and security of the children, especially girls inside these schools.

Further, the information provided by East MCD shows the dismal condition of safety and security of students as none of the schools have a security guard. This is unacceptable and the Commission has instituted an enquiry in this regard. Urgent steps must be taken to make these schools safe for children.”
The officials from the East MCD, who appeared before the Commission, said that none of the schools have a security guard during the daytime. 

