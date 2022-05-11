Delhi: Rs 724 crore flyover corridors to decongest city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another effort to decongest traffic on city roads, the Delhi government on Tuesday approved projects worth Rs 724.36 crore for two major flyover corridors. These projects include construction of a Rs 352.32 crore corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover and a flyover between Anand Vihar RoB and Apsara Border RoB worth Rs 372.04 crore.

The projects were approved by the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee held on Tuesday. Reviewing the details of the project, the deputy CM said, “Lakhs of commuters will benefit from the construction of this flyover and corridor. These projects will eliminate the traffic problems by increasing the capacity of the existing roads and make them safer.”

He said that the Kejriwal government is working on war footing to identify traffic hotspots in the city and decongesting them. “Our aim is to decongest Delhi’s roads, beautify them and provide a better experience to commuters of Delhi as well as those from other states,” said deputy CM.

According to the officials, the stretch between the flyovers Punjabi Bagh and Raja Garden flyover and is an important part of the ring road connecting South Delhi, Gurgaon and other parts of NCR with North Delhi. Commuters face heavy traffic here during peak hours.

The one way flyovers and low capacity intersections here lead to heavy traffic jams in the area creating problems for commuters as well as nearby residential colonies. In such a situation, a corridor development between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover will help in decongestion of traffic and will bring relief to lakhs of interstate commuters daily.

To relieve traffic hotspots

New flyover Anand Vihar RoB-Apsara Border RoB

Worth Rs 372.04 crore

Key features

Construction of 6 lane elevated corridor at a cost of Rs 372 crore Construction of 2 up-down ramps to provide direct connectivity to the flyover to the people of the surrounding areas Along with the flyover, cycle lanes and multi-utility zones, etc will also be constructed

‘Objective to better rider experience’

Corridor

Punjabi Bagh flyover-Raja Garden flyover

Worth Rs 352.32 cr

Key features