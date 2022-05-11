STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Yasin Malik pleads guilty before court, seeks relief 

Separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA),

Published: 11th May 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir valley in 2017, court sources said.

They said Malik told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him including section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

Special Judge Praveen Singh, who earlier held that it was ‘prima facie’ established that Malik and others were the direct recipients of terror funds, will hear on May 19 the arguments regarding the quantum of sentence for the offences levelled against the accused in which the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

 The court also said Malik had set up an elaborate structure across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of the ‘freedom struggle’.
The court, meanwhile, formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Naval Kishore Kapoor, among others. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Yasin Malik UAPA Terrorism Sedition
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp