Delhi: Yasin Malik pleads guilty before court, seeks relief 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir valley in 2017, court sources said.

They said Malik told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him including section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

Special Judge Praveen Singh, who earlier held that it was ‘prima facie’ established that Malik and others were the direct recipients of terror funds, will hear on May 19 the arguments regarding the quantum of sentence for the offences levelled against the accused in which the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

The court also said Malik had set up an elaborate structure across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of the ‘freedom struggle’.

The court, meanwhile, formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Naval Kishore Kapoor, among others.