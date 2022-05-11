Intense heat in Delhi delays shift of deers to Asola Sanctuary  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scorching heat has disrupted the transfer of a herd of Sambar deer from the elite Delhi Golf Club (DGC) to their new home in the Asola Bhatti Sanctuary, said officials. One of the oldest institutions in the heart of Delhi, the DGC last year approached the Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department, requesting them to shift the deer to the Asola Sanctuary, which is witnessing an increase in wildlife population.

“It is not exactly known if the deer existed from the beginning or if someone introduced them to the DGC. Their number has increased over time,” an official said. The deer stomp on the grass of the golf course and damage it. In winter months, when food is scarce, they start eating the grass, which increases the maintenance cost, the DGC official said.

Deer need a natural environment with minimal human interference, officials said, adding the transfer will improve the prey base for leopards in the Asola sanctuary. An official said around six to seven deer were shifted from the DGC to the wildlife sanctuary in a meticulously planned operation. “Stress is a leading cause of death among deer. It is being ensured that they are shifted from one place to another when there is minimal traffic movement and human interference,” the official said.