STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Intense heat in Delhi delays shift of deers to Asola Sanctuary  

Scorching heat has disrupted the transfer of a herd of Sambar deer from the elite Delhi Golf Club (DGC) to their new home in the Asola Bhatti Sanctuary, said officials.

Published: 11th May 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Women use scarfs to shield themselves from the heat wave, during a hot summer day in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)

Women use scarfs to shield themselves from the heat wave, during a hot summer day in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Scorching heat has disrupted the transfer of a herd of Sambar deer from the elite Delhi Golf Club (DGC) to their new home in the Asola Bhatti Sanctuary, said officials. One of the oldest institutions in the heart of Delhi, the DGC last year approached the Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department, requesting them to shift the deer to the Asola Sanctuary, which is witnessing an increase in wildlife population.

“It is not exactly known if the deer existed from the beginning or if someone introduced them to the DGC. Their number has increased over time,” an official said. The deer stomp on the grass of the golf course and damage it. In winter months, when food is scarce, they start eating the grass, which increases the maintenance cost, the DGC official said.

Deer need a natural environment with minimal human interference, officials said, adding the transfer will improve the prey base for leopards in the Asola sanctuary. An official said around six to seven deer were shifted from the DGC to the wildlife sanctuary in a meticulously planned operation. “Stress is a leading cause of death among deer. It is being ensured that they are shifted from one place to another when there is minimal traffic movement and human interference,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat Delhi Golf Club wildlife population
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp