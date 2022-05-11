Tech corner

By Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

JBL Tune 130NC

It comes with pure bass sound that cranks up the low end. I tried the black version (also available in blue) with active noise cancelling and four mics for great calls. The 10mm drivers provide controlled bass, the ANC is good in most places with effective cancelling of unwanted noise. There is a downloadable JBL headphones app which lets you customise EQ,fit, and noise cancellation. in.jbl.com

LG Tone Free FP9W

LG’s remarkable FP9 is India’s first Bacteria-Free Earbuds with ANC and 3D sound stage. I must mention that out of the box, these EarPods sound amazing with no further configuration. The fit is also extremely comfortable. Configured by Meridian Audio, you get clear and bright sound regardless of the source. Settings can be tweaked to your liking with an intuitive TONE Free app. The FP9W also comes with medical grade ear gels for safety and durability. lg.com