STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 11th May 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 19,990

Rs 19,990

By Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

JBL Tune 130NC
It comes with pure bass sound that cranks up the low end. I tried the black version (also available in blue) with active noise cancelling and four mics for great calls. The 10mm drivers provide controlled bass, the ANC is good in most places with effective cancelling of unwanted noise. There is a downloadable JBL headphones app which lets you customise EQ,fit, and noise cancellation. in.jbl.com

LG Tone Free FP9W
LG’s remarkable FP9 is India’s first Bacteria-Free Earbuds with ANC and 3D sound stage. I must mention that out of the box, these EarPods sound amazing with no further configuration. The fit is also extremely comfortable. Configured by Meridian Audio, you get clear and bright sound regardless of the source. Settings can be tweaked to your liking with an intuitive TONE Free app. The FP9W also comes with medical grade ear gels for safety and durability. lg.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadget JBL Headphone LG Tone free Meridian Audio
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp