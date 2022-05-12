AAP MLA Atishi ready to represent Delhi city at global platform again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Atishi is all set to take the Kejriwal model of governance to another global

platform, after representing the same at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last month.

Atishi will be delivering a speech about the Delhi Model in the ‘Malmö Summit: ICLEI World Congress 2021-22’, being held in Malmö, Sweden from May 11-13.

She will share the achievements of the government on how to implement people centric policies that are fiscally responsible and environmentally sustainable. On May 13, Atishi will address the mayors and delegates from more than 63 countries in the summit and highlight the policies and innovative practices adopted by the government and how these policies have an effect on lives of the common people.

These include the work done on fields such as education, healthcare, provision of water and electricity and other steps to improve the lives of the people of Delhi. ICLEI is a network of over 2,500 local and regional governments committed to sustainable urban development. Operating in 125+ countries, ICLEI works closely with governments to drive urban sustainability. Atishi is the Vice-President of ICLEI.

