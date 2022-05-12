Cases, arrests don’t matter, will keep questioning Kejriwal: Bagga remains dramatic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after the high-voltage drama in which BJP’s youth wing leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab police and then rescued by Haryana and Delhi police midway, on Wednesday said, “I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me. I am not scared of going to jail, because I know I have not done anything wrong.”

He was speaking in a joint conference with state unit chief Adesh Gupta and MP Pravesh Verma at the BJP office.

“I was arrested like a terrorist,” Bagga said, adding that he was not even allowed to tie his turban or wear slippers, just for asking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on why he hasn’t kept his promise of taking action against those who “dishonoured” the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab.

Addressing the first press meet since the incidents last week, Bagga said that he will continue to “expose” the wrongdoings of the AAP or any other “anti-national” activity in the country. He further said, “Was it my fault to ask the AAP chief about why he didn’t take action against the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib or for asking him about action taken against drug mafia and separatists raising slogans of Khalistan in Punjab?”

The AAP is the ruling party in both Delhi and Punjab, the first full-fledged state where it came to power in a massive victory in the state polls held in February. While Kejriwal is heading the government in Delhi, Bhagwant Singh Mann is the Punjab CM.

After failing to arrest Bagga from Delhi, the Punjab police secured an arrest warrant from a Mohali court but Bagga got relief from the Punjab and Haryana high court, which stayed his arrest. On Tuesday the high court said that “no coercive action” can be taken against him till July 6.

Bagga was welcomed at the party office by Gupta and others where the latter extended his thanks to the court, BJP leaders and Delhi and Haryana police who supported the “fight for justice”. “Kejriwal could have used the Punjab Police to act against the drug mafia and rein in activities of separatist elements in the state but he went after Bagga who asked him questions, Gupta said.

‘Kejriwal could’ve used police to rein in mafia’

