STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cases, arrests don’t matter, will keep questioning Kejriwal: Bagga remains dramatic

The AAP is the ruling party in both Delhi and Punjab, the first full-fledged state where it came to power in a massive victory in the state polls held in February.

Published: 12th May 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Adesh Gupta, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Parvesh Sahib Singh at the meet on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

Adesh Gupta, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Parvesh Sahib Singh at the meet on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after the high-voltage drama in which BJP’s youth wing leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab police and then rescued by Haryana and Delhi police midway, on Wednesday said, “I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me. I am not scared of going to jail, because I know I have not done anything wrong.” 
He was speaking in a joint conference with state unit chief Adesh Gupta and MP Pravesh Verma at the BJP office.

“I was arrested like a terrorist,” Bagga said, adding that he was not even allowed to tie his turban or wear slippers, just for asking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on why he hasn’t kept his promise of taking action against those who “dishonoured” the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab.

Addressing the first press meet since the incidents last week, Bagga said that he will continue to “expose” the wrongdoings of the AAP or any other “anti-national” activity in the country. He further said, “Was it my fault to ask the AAP chief about why he didn’t take action against the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib or for asking him about action taken against drug mafia and separatists raising slogans of Khalistan in Punjab?”

The AAP is the ruling party in both Delhi and Punjab, the first full-fledged state where it came to power in a massive victory in the state polls held in February. While Kejriwal is heading the government in Delhi, Bhagwant Singh Mann is the Punjab CM.

After failing to arrest Bagga from Delhi, the Punjab police secured an arrest warrant from a Mohali court but Bagga got relief from the Punjab and Haryana high court, which stayed his arrest. On Tuesday the high court said that “no coercive action” can be taken against him till July 6.

Bagga was welcomed at the party office by Gupta and others where the latter extended his thanks to the court, BJP leaders and Delhi and Haryana police who supported the “fight for justice”. “Kejriwal could have used the Punjab Police to act against the drug mafia and rein in activities of separatist elements in the state but he went after Bagga who asked him questions, Gupta said.

‘Kejriwal could’ve used police to rein in mafia’
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal could have used the Punjab Police to act against the drug mafia and rein in activities of separatist elements in the state but he went after Bagga who asked him questions, BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta Gupta said. Bagga was welcomed at the party office where the latter extended his thanks to the court, BJP leaders and Delhi and Haryana police 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kejriwal AAP Guru Granth Sahib Khalistan
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp