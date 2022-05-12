STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Offline exams begin for Delhi University undergrad students

The physical mode of examination for second and third-year undergraduate students at Delhi University began on Wednesday after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic.

Published: 12th May 2022 07:38 AM

Delhi university campus(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The physical mode of examination for second and third-year undergraduate students at Delhi University began on Wednesday after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic. Over 29,500 students appeared for the exams for 40 papers held in the morning, D S Rawat, the university’s dean of examination, told PTI.

The Delhi University’s School of Open Learning held exams for three papers on Wednesday morning. “The exams for the majority of the courses have begun. This is after two years that the university is holding a physical mode of examination. Proper arrangements have been made,” Rawat said. The examinations of undergraduate students are being conducted in two sessions in a day, the DU dean of exams said. 

Examinations for 66 papers will be held in the evening and around 23,684 students are expected to appear, he said, adding proper Covid protocols were being followed and students were given an additional 30 minutes for the exam.

“The duration of exams of undergraduate, post-graduate, professional programmes is three hours and an additional 30 minutes is being provided as a special one-time measure,” Rawat added. Meanwhile, the duration of exams for persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) is four hours and 40 minutes. It includes an additional 40 minutes as a “special one-time measure” and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour.

Though the examination for a majority of the courses began on Wednesday, the university conducted exams for students with Essential Repeats on Monday and Tuesday. The Covid pandemic had forced the university to conduct open-book exams as colleges were shut until early this year. The DU has advised students to carry hand sanitiser and water bottle to the examination centre.

