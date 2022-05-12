STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Portal, survey to identify Delhi’s school dropouts

According to the parents’ association, it is estimated that over 20 lakh students in the 3-18 age group are to be brought into the full-time mainstream school system.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Parents’ Association (AIPA) on Wednesday launched a complaint portal where parents or any individual can file a complaint if they come across any out-of-school children in their locality or anywhere else across the city.

The AIPA also launched a helpline number — Advocate Ashok Agarwal  and Advocate Kumar Utkarsh 9662778086. Students or parents having any grievances in regard to the school admissions can register their complaints on these numbers. AIPA will personally look after those complaints. Meanwhile, the parents can also file complaints through a Google form with the link-

https://forms.gle/cX8XUuWGwdzVX5sP8.   

To mend the state of education in India which got affected due to the pandemic, the AIPA, in collaboration with the guest teachers of government schools, started a campaign to increase the overall Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) — the number of students enrolled in primary and secondary levels of education.

The members will track the yet-to-be-enrolled and drop-out students of the national capital and will help them to start, restart or continue with their education. The association has formed teams that plan to visit every household to identify such students. The complete report summary, signed by the coordination team concerned will be submitted by July 4. 

