Sharjeel to seek bail after Supreme Court sedition order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the use of the sedition law and directed the Centre and states not to register any fresh FIRs invoking sedition charges until the law is reviewed.

Published: 12th May 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 07:54 AM

Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  JNU student and activist Sharjeel Imam facing sedition charges in the 2020 Delhi Riots case will approach the Delhi High Court on Thursday with a fresh application seeking bail following the Supreme Court order on Sedition law.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the use of the sedition law and directed the Centre and states not to register any fresh FIRs invoking sedition charges until the law is reviewed. ‘ Responding to the court order, Sharjeel’s advocate Tanvir Ahmed Mir said that the SC order will help in getting Sharjeel bail. “With this order, the trial court will find it easier to grant bail, which wasn’t the case earlier.” 

Tanvir Ahmed added that he would appeal to the Delhi High Court on Thursday and seek immediate bail for his client who has been in custody for 28 months. Sharjeel Imam is an accused of making an alleged provocative speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2019 at Aligarh Muslim University. 

Comments

