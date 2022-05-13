STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Change With One Meal’ initiative in Delhi serving up dignity with a smile

Patrons waiting to be served by servers

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

If you ever visit the neighbourhood near Maujpur-Babarpur metro station, you might be able to spot ‘Change With One Meal’. Started by Change With One foundation—a non-profit organisation that works to solve blood donation-related issues—this food venture was launched as a way of providing meals to economically-vulnerable people.

Those looking for a wholesome meal at a nominal cost of Rs 10 are welcome here. Kiran Verma (37) from Noida, who founded this venture in October, 2020, shares, “A lot of people lost their jobs during the pandemic. I started feeding people around my colony in Noida, and later decided to expand my work.” The spacious outlet has tables mounted on the walls for patrons to be comfortable while eating meals.

At ‘Change With One Meal’

“When we have guests, we treat them with utmost hospitality. So why not share a similar treatment here,” says Verma. Equipped with two air conditioners and an RO water purifier, the space is regularly cleaned so patrons can have a satisfied meal. “`10 seemed like a practical amount, which would make people value the food and not waste it,” the founder adds.

Taking this thought forward, Vivek Kumar, who co-manages the space with Yatender Saini (both Maujpur residents), mentioned, “Just because there is unlimited food does not mean that people can waste it. Anyone wasting food is charged Rs 200.” When we visited ‘Change With One Meal’ last week, Tej Pal Singh (64) from Brahmpuri, a patron here, shared that he has been visiting the place every day for more than a year now.

“Nowadays, we barely have any income. I haven’t been paid my dues for the past three years. However, I know I can have a hearty meal here without having to think about the fact that I lost a lot of money,” he added.

Conscious cuisines
The food, made fresh at seven every morning, is served between 10am and 2pm. A changing menu helps offer variety. Along with rice and chapati, this place also serves two kinds of vegetables and dal. On weekends, they have a special menu featuring desserts such as kheer, halwa, or gulab jamun.

On an average, ‘Change With One Meal’ may have 800 to 1,200 visitors daily. Mukesh (22), another patron, said, “Having a meal somewhere else would cost me at least Rs 100. The food is really tasty as well as cheap.” The response received, says Verma, has been phenomenal.

He concludes, “When I started, the venture had a shelf life. I had decided that I would shut it down after a few days. However, the reception has been so good, I really did not want to disappoint them [patrons]. So, we decided to keep continuing the work.”

