Delhi High Court demands cattle grazing in green notified area under lens

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court has asked the Delhi Development Authority to ensure the afforestation and tree-plantation carried out in the Central Ridge area is not defeated by cattle intrusion. Justice Najmi Waziri noted that approximately 46,000 trees have been planted in the area under court orders in the past about four years, and added that difficulties being faced in the notified green areas under the authority need to be addressed immediately.

The stationing of cattle inside the forest area itself is a self-defeating exercise by the Forest Department and the DDA, it said. The court sought the presence of the Director (Horticulture), DDA on the next date to apprise it about the steps taken to ensure and augment the green cover.

The court said it has to be ensured that no harm is caused to the tree plantation and the rejuvenation exercise being carried out in the Central Ridge in forest land and areas under DDA’s management. “Therefore, DDA shall ensure that the exercise undertaken under the directions of this court for afforestation/tree plantation in the Central Ridge, is not defeated by intrusion of cattle into land under its management,” the court said.