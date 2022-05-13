STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka woman among five dead in road crash on Yamuna Expressway

Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Thursday morning, police said.

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Thursday morning, police said. Two other people, who were along with them in an SUV, were hospitalised after the 5 am road crash, police said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed Gautam Buddh Nagar district officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured.

“The seven people were in a Mahindra Bolero. They were on their way from Agra towards Noida when their car hit a dumper truck from the rear side near Jewar toll plaza,” a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said. The dumper truck has been impounded by the police, the official said. Taking note of the incident, the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted in Hindi, “CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to collision of two vehicles on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

Praying for peace to departed souls, the chief minister has extended his condolences to the bereaved families.” The deceased were identified as Chandrakant Burade (68), Swarna Burade (59), Malan Kumbhar (68), Ranjana Pawar (60) – all four residents of Maharashtra’s Pune – and Nuwanjan Mujawar (53), a native of Belgaum in Karnataka, according to police.

Those injured were identified as Narayan kolekar (40), from Satara in Maharashtra, and Sunita Gaste (35), from Karnataka, police said. The accident took place around 5am on the Yamuna expressway under Jewar police station. The Bolero car was heading towards Noida from Agra when it hit the truck Anjani Kumar Singh, Jewar SHO said.

