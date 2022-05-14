Film policy to make Delhi a hub of movie making

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday launched the ‘Delhi Film Policy-2022’ to promote the city as a hub for movie production through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 30 crore fund to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year.

The government also made a provision of a subsidy of up to Rs 3 crore with certain riders such as the number of days of shooting, location and branding of Delhi in the movie, local hiring of actors among other factors, an official statement said.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will be the nodal agency for implementation of the film policy. The policy aims to promote artistic, creative and cultural expression, to brand Delhi as a vibrant film shooting destination by easing approval processes for movie shooting, and to support local talent by providing a skilled ecosystem in the city, a statement said.

It said under the policy, a single-window e-film clearance portal is made to bring over 25 agencies for various permissions related to film production. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the policy will create employment opportunities in the city along with attracting tourism.

Organising an international film festival, giving away film excellence award, providing subsidy up to Rs 3 crore to filmmakers and a ‘Film Card’ to avail discounts on hospitality services are some of features under the policy.