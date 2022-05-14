STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamia Millia to have 700 more seats in boys’ hostels

Currently, the number of seats in these boys’ hostels is around 1,500. The construction of a new hostel will increase around 350 seats, Khan said.  

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo | Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jamia Millia Islamia will increase the number of seats in its boys’ hostels by around 700 by constructing a new facility and vertically extending the three existing ones. The move is expected to provide relief to outstation students, many of whom have to look for alternative accommodation in nearby areas due to the the paucity of hostel seats. 

Waseem Ahmad Khan, JMI’s chief proctor said a hostel is being constructed in Zakir Husain Hall and three more hostels in two halls are undergoing vertical extension. He said these hostels will be readied in two months. 

There are two halls of residence for boys in JMI -- Zakir Hussain Hall and MMA Jauhar Hall-- hosting eight hostels. Currently, the number of seats in these boys’ hostels is around 1,500. The construction of a new hostel will increase around 350 seats, Khan said.  

Under the vertical extension, one storey each is being added to three boys hostels-- A M Khwaja Hostel, Dr. B R Ambedkar Hostel and Allama Iqbal Hostel. The vertical extension will further increase the number of seats by 350, he informed.

“The construction of an extension will increase the number of seats by 700. The number of seats will then increase to 2,200 in the boys’ hostels,” Khan said. The allotment process in hostels, which were shut due to Covid for the past two years, is expected to start in July.  The rooms in the newly readied hostels will also be allocated from this year, Khan said. There had been a long demand to increase the number of seats. With agency inputs

