Mundka building fire incident: Delhi CM visits spot, orders inquiry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the Mundka building fire incident that claimed 27 lives.

Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the site of the blaze to take stock of the situation.

"A magisterial enquiry has been ordered into the incident. The families of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, while the injured will be given Rs 50,000," the chief minister said.

He said it was a massive blaze and the bodies were charred to such an extent that it has become difficult to identify them.

"The Delhi government has deployed help to identify the missing and the deceased," Kejriwal added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had visited the site on Friday night.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday said he was "deeply pained" by the loss of lives in the and called for immediate steps to prevent the recurrence of such an incident in future.

He also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in Mundka, Delhi. Despite best rescue efforts many precious lives were lost. My deepest Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Baijal tweeted.

"Even as we go into the details of causes behind the tragedy, immediate steps should be taken by all concerned to ensure that such incidents do not recur," he said.