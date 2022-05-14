STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mundka fire: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces compensation, orders inquiry

"The Delhi government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of all the deceased. At the same time, the injured will be provided with Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia," Kejriwal said.

Published: 14th May 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the site, after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the site, after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry and announced a compensation of `10 lakh for the families of the deceased and `50,000 for those who were injured in the Mundka blaze.

Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain, visited the site to oversee rescue operations and announced that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

He also met with the families of the deceased and those who sustained injuries. “I am deeply pained and anguished to see the tragedy that has transpired in Mundka. "

"We are all trying to rescue as many people as possible. The fire was so devastating that it has become difficult to identify some bodies. We have set up a helpdesk at the site to aid those filing missing reports,” he said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal at the site after a massive fire broke out in Mundka. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

The chief minister said that the bodies will be identified through FSL DNA testing. “Even though no amount can make up for the loss of one’s life, as a measure of support, the government will provide an ex-gratia of `10 lakh to the families of all the deceased. At the same time, the injured will be provided with `50,000 as ex-gratia,” he said. The government will pursue the strictest possible punishment for the culprits, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Mundka fire Mundka building fire Mundka Mundka victims compensation
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp