Mundka fire: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces compensation, orders inquiry

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry and announced a compensation of `10 lakh for the families of the deceased and `50,000 for those who were injured in the Mundka blaze.

Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain, visited the site to oversee rescue operations and announced that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

He also met with the families of the deceased and those who sustained injuries. “I am deeply pained and anguished to see the tragedy that has transpired in Mundka. "

"We are all trying to rescue as many people as possible. The fire was so devastating that it has become difficult to identify some bodies. We have set up a helpdesk at the site to aid those filing missing reports,” he said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal at the site after a massive fire broke out in Mundka. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

The chief minister said that the bodies will be identified through FSL DNA testing. “Even though no amount can make up for the loss of one’s life, as a measure of support, the government will provide an ex-gratia of `10 lakh to the families of all the deceased. At the same time, the injured will be provided with `50,000 as ex-gratia,” he said. The government will pursue the strictest possible punishment for the culprits, he added.