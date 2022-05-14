Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT

Logitech’s lightest wireless esports gaming mouse comes with Lightspeed wireless tech and a HERO 25K sensor for ultimate lightness, speed and performance. Weighing less than 63 grams, the Pro X Superlight is extremely responsive and lasts upto 70hrs on a single charge. The HERO 25K sensor is equipped with a 25600 DPI sensor for max power efficiency. logitech.com

Rs 17, 600

SNAP PIXY DRONE

Pixy is a special new drone from Snap. It is a flying camera that’s perfect for your adventures. Pixy can float, orbit, follow you, and land back in your hand when it’s done. As a companion to Snapchat, it can transfer to ‘Memories’ and then be edited and shared via multiple platforms. pixy.com

HYPERICE HYPERSPHERE MINI

The TSA carry-on approved Hypersphere Mini from Hyperice works on your tightest areas precisely to help you move better. The intelligent massage ball works at three speeds of vibration and allows you to roll it over and under your muscles. Ideal after those long days of sitting and after workouts, the Hypersphere Mini is an invaluable item for tight and sore muscles. hyperice.in

VIEWSONIC M2

M2 is a 1080p projector from Viewsonic with 1200 LED Lumens, USB C, Wifi, BT speakers, and more. Ideal for business travellers on the go, it is compact, lightweight, and perfect for presentations, content sharing, and wireless screen mirroring from your smartphone. Dual Harman Kardon speakers boost

sound for movies and music. The short throw projector can provide upto a 100” screen size at 2.7m.

viewsonic.com amazon.in