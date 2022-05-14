Unboxing creative learning for the young

Anjani Chadha By

The pandemic-induced lockdown confined a number of people to their homes, pushing most age groups to the edge. While, for adults, it translated into blurring boundaries between work and leisure, children experienced educational challenges. Being disconnected from a physical learning environment meant millions of students were unable to access education in the first place.

However, those who could adapt to the digital mode also faced several learning losses. The situation alarmed parents and policymakers alike. Realising the importance of an intervention in the learning space, Pallavi Singla and Himani Bansal founded Tiny Thinkers, a South Extension-based organisation that creates learning programmes for children aged two to six.

“We had moved to online education and mothers were stressed about how to go about it. We came up with this idea that if we put all the learning material in a box and deliver it to one’s home, it will be much easier for children to learn the subjects,” shares Singla.

Making learning easy

The education system for long has been focused on rote learning, offering limited opportunities to go beyond the conventional. However, over the years, both teachers and educationists have identified that learning goes beyond just reading and writing. Practitioners now stress on the importance of co-curricular activities and hands-on learning in the overall development of a child.

Focusing on experiential learning, Tiny Thinkers provides activity-based modules for children along with learning supplies—flash cards, lab kits, art and craft supplies, etc. They use these educational activity boxes—Singla and Bansal develop these boxes along with certified early-learning experts—focusing on holistic learning to supplement the education children receive in school. “Not all schools provide options to delve into co-curricular activities. Our box gives the opportunity to explore and discover various themes in a fun and creative way,” explains Singla, who is a Montessori certified trainer.

The boxes created by Tiny Thinkers are categorized into Toddler Box (1 year olds), Junior Box (2 to 3.5 years), Senior Box (3.5 to 6 years), all starting at Rs. 1,499. Each box comes with a series of age-appropriate activities. A teacher from the Tiny Thinkers also organises weekend classes to help students try these activities that focus on core values of Montessori education—a system of education for children that seeks to develop natural interests and activities rather than use formal teaching methods.

Tiny Thinkers thus focuses on the overall development of the child with focus on better analytical and scientific skills, creativity enhancement, and mindfulness. Mahima Madaan, mother of five-year-old Avyaan from Jaipur points out how her son finds it difficult to concentrate in online classes. “He just cannot sit in one place for long hours,” she says. However, with the Tinky Thinkers subscription boxes, Madaan feels her son is able to learn hands-on. “He looks forward to this class. It's very engaging and he learns a lot,” she says.

Singla and Bansal develop these boxes with certified professionals, focusing on holistic learning. “I got a box about the Seven Wonders of the World. Though my daughter is four, she knows what is the Statue of Liberty and What is Great Wall of China,” shares Sneha Gidra Mohanty from Rourkela, Odisha who has availed a subscription of these boxes.

While a number of similar products exist in the market, Bansal and Singla believe that Tiny Thinkers stand out. “The product is unique because it was made by moms and we have this first-hand understanding of what is lacking,” concludes Bansal, adding that they ensure the production process of the boxes causes no wastage and no plastic is used.