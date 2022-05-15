STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Massive fire in plastic factory in Delhi's Narela

No one reported being trapped inside the factory, said Delhi Fire Service officials.

Published: 15th May 2022 12:19 AM

Fire fighting operation underway. (Photo : ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a factory in north Delhi's Narela on Saturday night.

The fire erupted at a plastic granulation factory in the Narela area. Police personnel rushed to the spot on information. 15 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.

