Massive fire in plastic factory in Delhi's Narela

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a factory in north Delhi's Narela on Saturday night.

The fire erupted at a plastic granulation factory in the Narela area. Police personnel rushed to the spot on information. 15 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames.

Delhi | We received the call about the fire in Narela Industrial area at around 9.10 pm. Fire officials reached the spot and declared it a medium-category fire. 22 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualty has been reported: SK Dua, Fire Department pic.twitter.com/jycn0thfyy — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

No one reported being trapped inside the factory, said Delhi Fire Service officials.

Further details are awaited.