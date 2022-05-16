STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dark knight rising, Hyundai launches new edition

Hyundai has introduced the Creta in an all-black Knight Edition, with updates that go beyond just being cosmetic

Published: 16th May 2022

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The new Hyundai Creta Knight Edition comes finished in a black gloss colour that gives this popular SUV a rather exclusive appeal. Key design elements include little red inserts in the radiator grille, front and rear skid plates, a lightening arch garnish on the c-pillar, roof rails, tail lamp inserts as well as sporty red brake callipers on the front wheels. The blacked-out alloys bring the entire package together and give the Creta Knight Edition a timeless aura.

The all-black treatment is carried over to the interior as well with red AC vent inserts, coloured piping for the steering wheel and seats, and a few neat touches to ensure you get a premium experience while on board. The cabin is known for its space allocation and is extremely comfortable for up to five adults, which is an added bonus.

In addition to this, the Knight Edition also ushers in the changes that will be seen on the MY 2022 Creta range, which includes features such as the tyre pressure monitoring system, a new denim blue colour, a wireless charger, rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, paddle shifters and metal foot pedals. Keeping with the times, these changes will go a long way in ensuring that the Creta remains a great proposition for those looking for an upmarket urban SUV that is extremely feature rich and safe too.

As a package, the Creta Knight Edition is offered on the S+ and the SX(O) trim options and the package also includes a smart panoramic sunroof, trio beam LED headlamps and the crescent glow LED DRL. 

The new CRETA starts from  Rs 13.51 lakh and goes up to  Rs 18.18 lakh

