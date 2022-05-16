Libraries, reading corners set up in Delhi to boost education sector

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation (South) has set up 125 libraries and 73 reading corners in its schools to inculcate a habit of reading among students, the civic body said on Sunday.The civic body runs 539 primary schools under its jurisdiction.

“The civic body has been establishing well-equipped libraries inside the school premises. In collaboration with NGOs Angelica Foundation, Room to Read and Katha, the education department has set up well-equipped and reader-friendly libraries in as many as 125 schools,” it said in an official statement.

South MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said setting up of libraries will bring a positive change in the lives of children. The initiative will motivating them to read good and inspirational books. In these libraries, books are available for students of all ages studying in the schools under South MCD, the commissioner said.

The South MCD education department has set up 56 libraries in its central zone schools, 39 in south zone and 30 in west zone. Efforts are being made to open similar libraries in Najafgarh zone schools as well, the statement said.