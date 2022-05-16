STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mundka fire tragedy: Long and anxious wait, kin remain hopeful

Authorities expects DNA results after 3-4 days; some relatives blames officials for not giving right death figures

Published: 16th May 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of the missing people wait outside the gutted building in Mundka on Sunday | parveen negi

Family members of the missing people wait outside the gutted building in Mundka on Sunday | parveen negi

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Veer Pal, 24, along with his close friends and brother-in-law reached the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital mortuary on Sunday, in hope to find his sister, Asha (30) in the charred remains.  Pal’s search for his sister continued since the news of the fire. He has been running to the police station and hospital, but got no response. “We reached the morgue as early as possible so that we could get a chance for another round of identification, but the hospital authorities did not allow us.  My mother gave her DNA sample this morning. We were told that the DNA reports will come after three days,” said Pal.

He said that he checked many body bags but got no hold which could lead him to his sister. “I just thought I may check once again today. A neighbour asked her to join the factory and she was working for Rs 6,000. Who knew, she’d never come back,” said Pal, a resident of Pravesh Nagar, Mubarakpur.

The police said that at least 24 of those killed were women, who used to come from nearby neighbourhoods including Bhagya Vihar and Pravesh Nagar, among others. Gayatri Devi, mother of 20-year-old Pooja, who is in the missing list, said that she has given her DNA sample and hopes to at least find her daughter’s last remains.

“She wore a palazzo and a top to work and two silver-coloured bangles in her hand. We looked amidst so many bodies, but couldn’t find any clue of her. She was the brightest among the three children. She was a data entry operator and was also pursuing her graduation. She was the hope of the family, which has been lost forever,” said Devi, who originally hails from Bihar and has been living in Bhagya Vihar for the past 10 years.  

Officials investigate the spot after the Mundka fire mishap

The hospital authorities on Sunday said that they have sent the DNA samples of the relatives to the forensic laboratory and the reports are expected within 4-5 days or a maximum of 7 days. “We are yet to take samples of some of the relatives who are yet to come down from Bihar and other places,” said Dr S K Arora, medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital.  

Meanwhile, another resident from the area, Mona alias Sweety (32) has been missing while her husband Manoj Kumar alleged that the authorities are hiding the number of people killed. Over 150 people worked on each of the two floors of the building that caught fire, while over 50 jumped off and some others were rescued, where did the other employees go.

“I can’t believe this. I spoke to my wife around 12-1pm when everything was okay. Then she called me around 4.15 pm to tell me about the incident but I could not hear anything because of the noise,” he said. 

L-G gives nod to magisterial probe 
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka building fire and it will be completed within six weeks, officials said on Sunday. District magistrate (West) will probe lapses on the part of the departments concerned and agencies, recommend action against the erring officials and fix responsibility, they said. The DM will also suggest remedial measures to prevent such tragedies in future, the officials said.

Noida firefighters to hold more mock drills 
Firefighters in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar have been put on alert and special awareness campaigns are being held in residential areas, markets, offices and schools in the wake of the Mundka fire blaze, officials said on Sunday. “In view of the massive fire that broke out in a CCTV factory in Delhi, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Alok Singh has directed the fire officials to be alert to deal with any situation,” a police spokesperson said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Mundka fire tragedy DNA
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp