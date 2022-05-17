Delhi: Rakhigarhi exploration to get wider, ASI to look at additional mounds

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/RAKHIGARHI(HISAR): Buoyed by the remarkable discoveries at Rakhigarhi village in Haryana, one of the largest Harappan civilisation sites in the country, located just three-hour drive from the national capital, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is likely to expand its exploration within a radius of 5km of the ancient settlements belonging to the Indus river valley society dating to 5,000 BC-1,900 BC.

According to the members of the excavation team, which started archeological digging at the site in February, the exploration will largely be in the context of the seven mounds taken up for investigation and the latest findings.

Sanjay Manjul, joint director general (ASI), who is leading the excavation, said there are several sites in the vicinity, which were recorded during the previous digging made between 1998 and 2016. “Exploration in the catchment area of a site is a norm and continuous process whenever excavation is undertaken. Last time, in 2013-2016, detailed exploration was done at Rakhigarhi by Deccan College, Pune. We already have ample data,” said Manjul.

There are many archeological mounds and deposits in the area. Some of them are being used for agricultural purposes. “Further exploration depends on what we find at the present location. Rakhigarhi is huge and requires adequate attention. We will mainly try to understand seven mounds,” said Manjul.

Besides discovery of ‘additional’ mounds at the site, spreading over about 350 hectares, noteworthy antiquities found at Rakhigarhi are stealite seals, terracotta unbaked sealing with relief of elephant and Harappan script, terracotta animal figurines of dogs and bull, waste of semi-precious stones such as agate and carnelian, and jewelry such as Jasper and shell bangles.

With regard to the civic arrangements prevailing in that era, the archeologists have found systematic street

planning with specific width and length, and brunt brick-lined drain. In technical parlance of ASI, a mound refers to a raised mass of earth and stone created for construction of dwelling units or other structures and burials. A cluster of mounds is a township.

The presence of seven mounds makes Rakhigarhi a unique and extensive site, as in other Harappan locations, three or four mounds were found, Arvin Manjul, regional director (North), ASI, said. “As per the previous understanding, one mound may be a citadel or for administrative purposes, another one is possibly of craftsmen for lapidary activities and two other mounds are perhaps lower and midtown. If the fifth mound is for burial, then what purpose did the remaining two mounds serve? With these additional mounds, this complex appears to be unique. This is what we need to find out,” said Arvin.

A little information about Rakhigarhi site