Delhi: South MCD drive to prevent vector-borne diseases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation under a special drive to prevent vector-borne diseases has been carrying out inspections across public and private sector buildings and vacant plots to detect mosquito larvae.

During the programme 771 construction sites and 461 government offices were inspected, of which mosquito breeding was found in 168 construction sites and 25 government offices, respectively.

“We took penal action against the owners/caretakers of the premises for allowing mosquito-breeding,” said a senior civic official.

During the months of May and June, it conducts special drive for detection of female Aedes mosquito that causes dengue. SDMC’s Public Health Department carries out such special drives at non-residential places, vacant plots, water bodies, water installations, etc to detect and destroy mosquito larvae.

“The department has sent 106 legal notices and filed 77 prosecutions against the owners/care takers of premises where mosquito larvae was found and out of which 14 legal notices and eight prosecutions were issued to government departments, the official said. Mosquito breeding was detected at various places.