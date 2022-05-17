STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: South MCD drive to prevent vector-borne diseases

“We took penal action against the owners/caretakers of the premises for allowing mosquito-breeding,” said a senior civic official. 

Published: 17th May 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The South Delhi Municipal Corporation under a special drive to prevent vector-borne diseases has been carrying out inspections across public and private sector buildings and vacant plots to detect mosquito larvae.

During the programme 771 construction sites and 461 government offices were inspected, of which mosquito breeding was found in 168 construction sites and 25 government offices, respectively. 

“We took penal action against the owners/caretakers of the premises for allowing mosquito-breeding,” said a senior civic official. 

During the months of May and June, it conducts special drive for detection of female Aedes mosquito that causes dengue. SDMC’s Public Health Department carries out such special drives at non-residential places, vacant plots, water bodies, water installations, etc to detect and destroy mosquito larvae.

“The department has sent 106 legal notices and filed 77 prosecutions against the owners/care takers of premises where mosquito larvae was found and out of which 14 legal notices and eight prosecutions were issued to government departments, the official said.  Mosquito breeding was detected at various places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vector borne diseases Mosquito Construction site
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp